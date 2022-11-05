Midfielders stand out, defender struggles: QPR player ratings as winning run at Loftus Road ends in defeat to West Brom

QPR were beaten 1-0 by West Bromwich Albion at Loftus Road this afternoon – with Kyle Bartley’s 68th-minute header the difference between the two sides.

The defeat brings to an end a three-game winning run in W12 for the R’s, who were on top for long periods but couldn’t make the most of their dominance and were made to pay.

FLW were at Loftus Road for the Championship clash, here are our player ratings…

Seny Dieng – 7

Stepped up when called upon early on as he got down well to keep out Jayson Molumby’s low strike in the fourth minute. Could do little to stop Kyle Bartley’s header.

Ethan Laird – 8

Dangerous right from the start bombing down the right flank. Showed strength and real fight. Superb recovery tackle to stop a potential Albion break early in the second half. Replaced by Armstrong as Beale rolled the dice really late on.

Rob Dickie – 7

Poor clearance gifted Albion a golden chance to take the lead inside 4 minutes but his blushes were spared by Diangana’s miss. Baggies appeared unable to avoid him with their crosses as he made a number of headers and clearances.

Leon Balogun – 6

Unusually shaky early on when a heavy touch gave away possession and his reckless attempt to recover allowed Albion in behind him but, just like Dickie, looked better and better as the game went on. That said, Bartley was his man from the free-kick – he was too weak and it proved a decisive moment.

Kenneth Paal – 7

Kept the left side fairly quiet. Didn’t raid forward with the same effectiveness as Laird but still useful at times.

Luke Amos – 7

Lovely balance and moved the ball well but didn’t impact the game a huge amount. Covered well when the likes of Iroegbunam and Laird pushed forward after the break. Went down and was replaced by Andre Dozzell after 61 minutes.

Sam Field – 8

A chance to impress against his former club. Strong presence at the base of midfield – so good at seeking out potential danger and moved the ball around well. Took a blow to the head late in the first half but got strapped up and returned to the action. Gave away the free-kick that led to the goal.

Tim Iroegbunam – 8

Some tidy touches early on and carried the ball forward really well. Always wants the ball and has a great range of passing. Snapped into tackles throughout. Picked up some dangerous positions but was emblematic of a team that were missing a killer ball.

Ilias Chair – 7.5

Grew into the game, perhaps adapting to the return of Willock, but not quite the dazzling performer we’ve come to expect before the break. Looked more lively in the second half but the R’s needed more from one of their main creative sparks.

Chris Willock – 7

First start since early October. Pushed up top alongside Dykes early on as Beale changed shape, which isn’t his best position but was always looking to make something happen in first half. Faded as the game wore on but that’s to be expected as he’s just back from injury.

Lyndon Dykes – 6.5

Ran hard and caused some chaos. Forced Alex Palmer into a full-stretch save on the half-hour mark but didn’t trouble the keeper beyond that.

Subs:

Andre Dozzell – 6

On for Amos just after the hour mark. Fairly tidy in possession but no contributions of note.

Albert Adomah – N/A

Replaced Iroegbunam after 84 minutes

Sinclair Armstrong – N/A

On for Laird in the 90th minute.

Unused subs: Jordan Archer, Jimmy Dunne, George Thomas, Olamide Shodipo