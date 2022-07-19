Midfielder’s future becomes clearer after previous Stoke City, Ipswich Town and Preston interest

Despite being linked with a return to the Championship over the last few weeks, it looks as though Bersant Celina is heading to Turkey according to TWTD.

The attacking midfielder has been heavily rumoured to be a target for several second tier sides since the summer window opened with both Preston and Stoke having found themselves linked with the player.

Both have denied this interest though and haven’t moved for the 25-year-old – and it now appears as though he will be swapping France (and England) for pastures new in Turkey with Kasimpasa. If he does, it will be the first time in his career that he has tested himself in that country.

He spent last season on loan at Ipswich in League One, where he produced six goals and five assists in the league in 32 games. It was one of the best returns of his career and matched up with his time at Swansea in the 2018/19 when he managed the same tally of goal contributions.

Despite clearly thriving in England though – and despite plenty of the window being left for Celina to potentially try and stay in the country – he is instead preparing to head to Kasimpasa.

His current club is Dijon in France, where he has featured plenty of times in the past. In the 2020/21 season, he managed 32 games and five assists but it clearly wasn’t enough to impress the Ligue 1 outfit. They finished in 20th that year and after sending him out on a short-term deal last term, he is now heading out of the exit door again.

The Verdict

Bersant Celina does look a solid and creative player in League One and in England when you can get him at his best.

There have been flashes of his brilliance at both Ipswich and Swansea but perhaps the one thing counting against the 25-year-old is the fact he doesn’t do it often or consistently enough. He is able to take games by the scruff of the neck and win games on his own but he can’t produce it week-in and week-out.

Kasimpasa will certainly be hoping that they can get that player out of him when he completes his move to Turkey. Age is on his side too, with plenty of experience already in the back but plenty of time left for the attacking midfielder to continue developing and getting better as the seasons go on.

Stoke and Preston though won’t be hoping he does too well, considering that he ended up not joining either with both sides rubbishing their interest in the midfield player.