Midfielder update shows no interest in move amid Nottingham Forest, Norwich City links

Lincoln City midfielder Jorge Grant has said that he is settled at Lincoln City and enjoying his time at Sincil Bank, amid recent transfer rumours suggesting he could be set for a move to the Championship.

The Imps are having a good season under Michael Appleton and could, of course, end up in the Championship themselves next season if all goes to plan for the remainder of the year.

With that said, and Grant’s latest comments in mind, there may well be hope the number 10 is not going to be going anywhere soon.

He said, via The Stacey West:

“I did feel a bit of a nomad early in my career, I felt like I couldn’t really get settled anywhere. There were times when I got close to leaving Forest and the move didn’t happen and it was tough at times.

“When I came here, I said I wanted Lincoln City to be my home and it has become that. I am really settled now and I’m really happy at the moment too.”

The former Nottingham Forest man has been linked with a move back to the City Ground this season, whilst the likes of Norwich City and Swansea City have also been labelled as potential suitors.

The Verdict

Grant has been earmarked by many as a potentially top footballer since his days as a youngster with Forest and we’re seeing him flourish now at Lincoln City.

Naturally, that will get him linked with moves away but, as mentioned earlier, the Imps could well be a Championship side next season too.

Equally, Grant appears happy after spending so much time up and down the country out on loan so he may well feel as though now is the time to remain settled at a place where he is playing well.

Certainly, his comments suggest that that is his thought process.