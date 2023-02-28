Midfielder stays: 3 potential Sheffield Wednesday transfer developments that would excite supporters

It has been an excellent season so far for those of a Sheffield Wednesday persuasion.

The Owls currently sit top of the League One table, eight points clear of the play-off places, with games in hand on third place Ipswich and fourth place Bolton.

As a result, Darren Moore’s side look well set to secure promotion back to the Championship this season, especially given they are also unbeaten in their last 20 league games.

With that in mind, there may be thoughts on the mind of some fans, about the business needed to be done at Hillsborough in the summer, ahead of a potential return to the second-tier.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three transfer developments that would no doubt excite supporters of Sheffield Wednesday, if they were to happen in the next few months.

Aden Flint move becomes permanent

Having seen a previous loan spell with the Owls cut short due to injury a couple of years ago, Flint returned to the club for a second loan spell, this time from Stoke, in the January transfer window.

Since then, the centre back has once again gone on to impress at Hillsborough, completing four full matches, during which time the club have conceded just two goals.

As a result, with the 33-year-old again becoming a popular figure at the club, and given his Championship experience could be useful next season, a permanent move would surely go down well. Considering his Stoke contract expires in the summer, there could be a chance it happens too.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru signs a new contract

Midfielder Dele-Bashiru has is a hugely exciting prospect, already making a significant impact for Wednesday in recent years, while still only 22-years-old.

That form has suggested he can become a long-term asset for a club, but given his contract is set to expire at the end of this season, Wednesday may have a job on their hands to ensure it is them, despite the fact they have seemingly been in discussions over a new deal for some time now.

Indeed, with the likes of AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven and Besiktas also linked with the midfielder recently, it would provide a major statement of intent if after so long in talks, Wednesday were to secure a contract for the 22-year-old, which serve as another major lift for those around the club.

New centre forward signed

One position that Wednesday do look as though they will need to strengthen in come the summer, is at centre forward.

While Michael Smith has done well this season, fellow attackers Lee Gregory and Callum Paterson are both out of contract at the end of the campaign, which will leave the Owls needing extra firepower in the summer, regardless of what division they are in.

With that in mind, you do get the feeling that the sight of one or two new centre forward options at Hillsborough come the summer, will be a welcome sight for Sheffield Wednesday supporters.