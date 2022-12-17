Midfielder sold, key position not strengthened: 2 nightmare scenarios Derby County will want to avoid in the January transfer window

Derby County will be hoping they can add to their squad this January as they look toward building a side capable of pushing for promotion.

It’s been a steady season in League One so far for the Rams but their squad is short on numbers and quality in some areas with manager Paul Warne needing to address the issues in the transfer window.

Not only that, but they’ll have several players who could come under watchful eyes as they look to take advantage of Derby’s tight financial situation.

It’s an important window that can define the season for Warne and his side whether that’s bringing players in, or losing them.

Here, we take a look at the two nightmare scenarios that Derby will want to avoid in the January transfer window.

Fail to sign a right back

Derby are desperate for a right back. Their squad lacks a natural player in that position and it’s telling at times.

Korey Smith has performed incredibly well in that position, but the Rams could utilise his abilities in possession further up the pitch, leaving a natural right back to come in and fill the void.

It will add balance to Warne’s side, with a style of play that thrives on getting early crosses into the box. Not only that, but a natural right back will ensure Derby stop getting targetted down their flanks and solidify what is an already solid team.

A right back will bring balance, additional attacking outlets and increased defensive balance to the team which is why the position should be prioritised as soon as the clock strikes 12:00 am in the New Year.

Jason Knight is sold

Knight has struggled this season with injury and was subject to interest from other sides in the summer.

Derby stood firm and kept hold of their star midfielder but a move from other clubs could be revisited in January. It’s clear Knight is too good for League One and won’t be staying in the league for much longer, but losing him could prove a nightmare scenario for Warne and Derby.

His energy, tenacity and drive are key components of the midfield. Losing that will mean Derby lose additional bite and steel in what looks to be a lightweight group of players.