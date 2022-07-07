Midfielder shares what Pep Guardiola said to him as he secured Sheffield United loan move

Tommy Doyle had a positive season last year gaining Championship experience as he spent the second half of the season on loan at Cardiff City making 20 appearances in all competitions.

The 20-year-old is looking to build upon that next season and has taken this a step further as he’s joined Sheffield United on a season long loan deal.

Having been captain of the U23 team at Manchester City, his boss is keen for the young player to get out there and have regular football under his belt at a good level to help his progression as a player.

At such a young age, there wasn’t much chance of him getting a chance in the first team at the Etihad next season but the young player says his manager was keen for him to gain experience.

Speaking about the loan move, the midfielder told Yorkshire Live: “All in all it’s the experience of playing. At a young age you have to make a step at some point to go and play football.

“His [Pep Guardiola] words were just go and play, do as well as you can and give 100% for Sheffield United. I have my own personal goals as well to do well and work hard and I was to get promoted to the Premier League.

“There are goals from both sides.”

With the Blades targeting promotion to the top flight next season, the youngster will be hoping this is a loan spell that will really help him.

The Verdict:

This is a deal that makes complete sense for every party involved. As Doyle says himself, he can’t continue to keep playing U23 football, he needs to get some men’s football under his belt before he can think about the first team at City.

Whilst he had two loan spells last season, having one for the whole season now should help him settle into a club and therefore progress further and at a steady pace. It looks clear that the player is wanting to do that himself.

Furthermore, he is going to a side managed by Paul Heckingbottom who is well known for working well with young players and helping them develop their talents so he will no doubt be hoping that he can prove himself.

With United pushing for promotion next season, if the midfielder can get some consistent game time under his belt then he could definitely have a part to play in this aim which could catch the eye of the manager at his parent club.