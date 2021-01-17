Midfielder set for Hull City departure

Hull City midfielder Max Sheaf is set to join Torquay United on loan, according to Alan Nixon.

Sheaf made his debut for Hull towards the latter stages of the 2019/20 campaign, and has since been able to play regularly for the Tigers.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with League Two, helping Cheltenham Town reach the play-offs and making 22 appearances for the Robins in all competitions.

Sheaf has made only three appearances for Hull this season, though, with all three of those appearances coming in the Football League Trophy.

A loan move now looks to be in the offing for Sheaf, with National League leaders Torquay United set to sign him on loan.

Torquay are flying high in the National League under Gary Johnson. The Gulls sit eight points clear at the top of the table after 17 games.

The Verdict

This could be a good move for Sheaf.

He did well for Cheltenham last season and showed his versatility under Michael Duff, but he has been unable to force his way into Grant McCann’s plans.

Hull are fighting for a promotion place, and if Sheaf isn’t going to play, then a move away is undoubtedly the right call.

He’s only 20, and at his age, he needs to be playing regularly.

If Torquay were to go and win promotion this season, then what an experience that would be for him at such a young age.