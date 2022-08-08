Midfielder set to be involved for Swansea City in Oxford United clash

Swansea City fans have yet to see Joe Allen back in action for them but according to Wales Online, the midfielder could finally play for them this week in the Carabao Cup.

Boss Russell Martin managed to re-sign the player for the Swans this summer and the club will be desperate to see him feature in their midfield.

However, with the new season underway, he has yet to even get minutes off the bench due to the fact he is currently recovering from an injury.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Swansea City played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Swansea.com Stadium 0-0 1-1 1-0 win 1-0 loss

Now though, the midfielder could get some minutes in the cup this week, with Swansea set to play Oxford. Martin plans to rotate his team and that looks like it could mean at least some minutes in the fixture for Allen.

Even though the player managed 41 league appearances for Stoke last season, he was allowed to leave the club this summer window and Swansea were happy to snap him up on a permanent deal. He last played for the Swans when they were in the Premier League and when the player himself was early on in his career.

Now, Swansea fans can see him line up for the club again this campaign and they may see their first bit of the midfielder in the Carabao Cup.

Swansea have played two league games so far this season and have managed just the one point, drawing with Rotherham and losing to Blackburn. They’ll want to get a win in midweek to get their campaign going – and Martin looks like he will rotate his team in the fixture in order to do so.

Speaking to Wales Online about the fixture, he said: “There’ll be some players who continue to play and some that are rested because, for them to travel there and play in a game when we’ve got so many games coming up, it just won’t be worth it. It’ll be a bit of a mixture, but there’ll definitely be some opportunities for people on Tuesday.”

The Verdict

Russell Martin’s Swansea side need to start winning games, otherwise the boss might find himself under pressure this campaign.

The former MK Dons boss has been allowed to come in and try and mould his own team but he needs to start picking up points and getting the club up the table now. With one point out of six, it isn’t a great record for the boss so far and he’ll be hoping that a win in the cup can get his team going in the league.

Even though the side will be playing League One opposition in the Carabao Cup, Oxford are a solid team and it won’t be easy for the club and Martin to simply get through to the next round. However, if the boss is planning to rotate, it could freshen the team up and the side could seal that win.

If Martin and the Swans can get that win, it will be a boost to everyone at the club.