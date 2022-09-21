Midfielder set for temporary departure from Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic midfielder Scott Smith is set to join Torquay United on loan, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Having come through the youth ranks at the Latics, Smith has found himself on the fringes of the first-team at The DW Stadium in the past couple of years.

The 21-year-old has made nine first-team appearances for the Championship club, all of which have come in the cup competitions.

Now it seems as though the midfielder is set for a spell elsewhere, in order to enjoy more regular first-team football.

According to this latest update, Smith is now set to complete a loan move to Torquay until the end of the year.

It is thought that Wigan kept hold of the 21-year-old earlier in the summer transfer window despite interest from elsewhere in the Football League, but that a move to Torquay works for all involved.

While Wigan are currently 12th in the Championship, Torquay sit 20th in the National League, after a disappointing start to the campaign that has seen the Gulls take eight points from nine league games.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a good move for those involved here.

Smith is not getting regular game time for Wigan at the minute, so the chance to do that elsewhere could aid his career progression, and set him up to make a bigger impact at The DW Stadium in the future.

With the window now closed to EFL clubs, a move to a National League side such as Torquay is his best chance of doing that, and they could certainly benefit from a player with his potential.

As a result, you can understand why those involved may be keen for this to happen, and this will be a big opportunity for Smith to show just what he can do.