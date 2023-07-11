Preston North End supporters have had to remain pretty patient when it comes to adding to the signing of Calvin Ramsay from last month, but it appears that their transfer business is about to pick up.

The Lilywhites went on their pre-season training camp to Spain with no new senior players as Ramsay recovers back at Liverpool from an injury, but manager Ryan Lowe has been desperate for new additions to bolster his thread-bare squad.

But the exciting signing of 23-year-old Danish midfielder Mads Frøkjær-Jensen from Odense Boldklub for what is believed to be a seven-figure fee represents a welcome change and it is the first transfer fee spent since the untimely passing of former owner Trevor Hemmings in October 2021.

And like London buses, it appears that you wait for a transfer to come and then two come at once - at least that's what it looks like is going to happen at Deepdale.

Following the departures of Josh Onomah and long-serving Daniel Johnson from the North End engine room this summer, the Lancashire outfit were always going to need two signings in that area and with Frøkjær-Jensen now signed, sealed and delivered, attentions have turned to Huddersfield Town's Duane Holmes.

What is the latest on Preston North End's interest in Duane Holmes?

North End were first believed to be interested in the two-cap United States international back in January, with Alan Nixon reporting via Patreon that the Lilywhites failed in a bid to land his services.

It was claimed though that PNE would go back in for the 28-year-old - who played with Lowe at Bury in 2014 - this summer, with LancsLive claiming last week that a move was being weighed up by the North End hierarchy.

Things have clearly progressed since then though as Nixon is now reporting that a fee has been agreed between both Championship clubs, with Neil Warnock willing to move the attack-minded midfielder on as part of his Huddersfield rebuild.

Holmes is now due at North End for a medical and to finalise personal terms before completing a move, which will be for an undisclosed fee.

Who is Duane Holmes?

Holmes started out his career with Huddersfield in their academy having moved over from the United States as an infant, linking up with the Terriers in 2002 as an eight-year-old.

He made his professional debut in 2013 and had loans at Yeovil Town and Bury before moving on from Huddersfield permanently to join Scunthorpe United, having appeared just 26 times for Town.

Holmes starred in League One for the Iron before completing a move to Derby County in 2018, playing 83 times over a two-and-a-half year period for the Rams, scoring six goals.

Returning to the club he started his career at in January 2021, Holmes signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Huddersfield and has played 86 times in the Championship since then, adding nine more goals to his tally.

His time at the John Smith's Stadium is seemingly up though and he is set to link up with Lowe once again after they briefly played in the same Bury side nine years ago.