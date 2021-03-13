Midfielder ruled out with injury for Charlton as team news v Shrewsbury is revealed

Jake Forster-Caskey has picked up a minor injury for Charlton Athletic and misses today’s game against Shrewsbury Town in Sky Bet League One.

The Addicks host the Shrews at 3pm this afternoon in the third tier and are going in search of another home win after finally getting three points on their own patch against Northampton in midweek after a rotten run at The Valley.

They’ll have to do it without Forster-Casky, though, who has picked up a minor injury:

🔴 One change for the Addicks

🔴 Famewo returns to starting XI

🔴 Forster-Caskey sits out with minor injury#cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) March 13, 2021

He and Ben Watson had been forging a decent partnership in the middle of the park in recent games and so it’s a shame that this news will obviously upset that.

Lee Bowyer has a squad for a reason, though, and he’ll be looking for Darren Pratley to step into the midfield and produce the goods with him moving out of defence to be replaced by Akin Famewo alongside Jason Pearce.

Elsewhere, Adam Matthews was already ruled out before the game whilst it’s Jayden Stockley and Conor Washington up top, with the latter looking to build on the brace he managed against the Cobblers on Tuesday evening in SE7.