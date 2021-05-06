Midfielder reveals contact from Nottingham Forest, Coventry also interested

Dorking Wanderers teenage midfielder Olly Allen has revealed that he has been the subject of interest from both Nottingham Forest and Coventry City recently.

The 17-year-old has already impressed for Dorking at Under 23s level, and having trained with the National League South club’s senior side, recently earned himself a first-team contract for next season.

As well as that, Allen spent time on trial with Premier League duo Wolves and Brighton earlier in the year.

But although those opportunities did not lead to an offer from of those top-flight clubs, it seems as though Allen has also managed to attract attention from the Championship over the past few months, where it seems Forest could be particularly keen on the teenager.

Speaking about the aftermath of his trial with Wolves, Allen was quoted by Surrey Live as saying: “Wolves spoke to me a couple of days later, just to basically say that they weren’t going to offer me a pro contract or a scholarship at the moment, but there were two clubs, Nottingham Forest and Coventry, watching the game that I was playing in.

“They were interested and Forest have followed that up and have made contact with my dad and the club. Obviously, it’s a shame about Wolves but a Premier League club is a big step up from what I’m playing in at the moment.”

Indeed, it seems as though Allen is not ruling anything out with regards to his future at this moment in time, with the midfielder going on to add: “I’m really happy at Dorking though but it’s nice to know that other clubs are keen on me, like Forest have already shown.”

The Verdict

This prove to be a sensible bit of business for Forest or Coventry if they manage to sign Allen.

You only need to look at the amount of interest there has been in him, and the level it has come from, to see that the teenager has a considerable amount of potential.

As a result, if one of those sides were to move for him now, they could secure the long term services of a player who could be an asset for them in the future, at a rather affordable price.

Indeed, you can’t blame Allen for being interested in a move such as this either, given the opportunities it could open up for him further down the line.