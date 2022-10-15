Midfielder outlines his Manchester City ambitions amid Sheffield United loan spell

Sheffield United‘s on-loan midfielder Tommy Doyle has insisted he remains determined to succeed at parent club Manchester City in the future.

Having come through the youth ranks at Manchester City, the 20-year-old has already made seven first-team appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.

In more recent times however, Doyle has had several spells out on loan, the latest of which has taken him to Sheffield United for the 2022/23 season.

The midfielder has made ten appearances for the Blades since making the temporary move, helping them to top spot in the current Championship standings.

But despite that promotion battle he is now keen to win with Sheffield United, it seems the England youth internatioal still has one eye on success at The Etihad further down the line in his career.

Speaking about his aims for his time at Bramall Lane and beyond, Doyle was quoted by The Yorkshire Evening Post as saying: “I have made it clear that while I am here I am a Sheffield United player and focussed here.

“I am wanting to learn and improve here. They do their checks on you and make sure you are ok, but they know the person that I am and what I am all about and they leave me to it to sort myself out, basically.

“I am a City boy and for me there is nothing better than being able to play for Man City but as I said before I am really happy to be here and it’s a massive step in my career and something I am really enjoying every time I play.”

Doyle still has three years remaining on his contract at City, securing his future with the reigning Premier League champions until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

These do feel like fair comments for Doyle to make about his hopes for the future.

When you have been with a club for as long as the midfielder has been with Manchester City, it makes sense that you would want complete that journey by making it all the way as a first-team regular.

Indeed, the fact he has already made senior appearances for City will surely have whetted the appetite for more, and his contract situation means there is time for him to do that.

Success with Sheffield United is something that will surely boost his future chances at The Etihad as well, meaning there is plenty of motivation for Doyle to make an impact at Bramall Lane.