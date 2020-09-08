Midfielder on brink of Stoke City exit

Peter Etebo is closing in on an exit from Stoke City as he looks set to join Turkish side Galatasaray on loan from the Potters, according to the Stoke Sentinel.

Etebo joined on the back of the 2018 World Cup after doing well for Nigeria and many were hoping that he’d prove to be a real powerhouse in midfield for the Potters.

However, we never really saw that on a consistent basis for the club and last season we saw him leave on loan for Spanish side Getafe.

A similar deal is in place for this season now, too, with him set to move to Turkey and the report reveals that the midfielder does see his future away from the Potters at the moment.

The Verdict

This seems a wise move for all right now.

He hasn’t seemed a big part of Michael O’Neill’s plans for the new season and it also appears that he doesn’t really want to stick around, preferring a move away.

Sometimes these deals do not work even if they look impressive at the beginning and the midfielder will now be looking to kickstart his career, starting with this switch to Turkey.