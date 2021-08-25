Midfielder on books of Championship club confirms interest in permanent Sheffield Wednesday deal

Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing has confirmed that he would be open to making his loan move to Sheffield Wednesday permanent.

Wing joined Wednesday on loan from the Owls earlier this summer, and has started all four of the club’s league games this season, helping them to ten points from a possible 12 in those outings.

Now it seems as though the 26-year-old is already thinking about the possibility of a longer-term stay at Hillsborough.

Asked whether he would be interested in a permanent move to Wednesday when his loan deal comes to an end, Wing was quoted by Yorkshire Live as saying: “Definitely. Sheffield Wednesday is a massive club. I am really enjoying it here.

“The club is looking to go back up and in the right direction so I think it (permanent transfer) could be a big possibility.”

Indeed, it seems the prospect of a permanent move has already been discussed, with the midfielder going on to add: “When I was speaking to the gaffer in the summer, we were trying to get it on a permanent basis. For whatever reason, we had to do a loan.

“I don’t know what the future holds. Boro made me sign a one-year extension before I came here. It is all up in the air at the minute but I am focusing on Sheffield Wednesday.”

That extension to Wing’s contract at Middlesbrough has secured his future at The Riverside Stadium until the end of the 2022/23 season.

As a result, Sheffield Wednesday would have to pay a fee if they are to make that loan move for Wing permanent next summer.

The Verdict

These are some really interesting comments from Wing.

It seems as though the midfielder was keen to move on from Middlesbrough permanently this summer, which you can understand given his struggle for game time recently, having been loaned out to Rotherham in the second-half of last season.

With the strong start that Wednesday have made to this season as well, which has no doubt lifted spirits behind the scenes at Hillsborough as well, you also feel as though the prospect of an extended stay at the club would be appealing.

Following an impressive summer in the market this time, you would back Wednesday to get that deal done as well, particularly if they are boosted by promotion back to the Championship this season.