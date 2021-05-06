Midfielder makes transfer admission involving Hull City and Rangers

Hull City midfielder Greg Docherty has told the PA News Agency that his decision to leave Rangers for the Tigers last summer has been vindicated by the club’s promotion and subsequent return to the Championship at the first attempt.

The Scotsman, who is also a boyhood Rangers fan, has played a key role in getting his new club back to the second tier after playing his part in 45 games across all competitions under the stewardship of Grant McCann at the KCOM Stadium.

It has all come after he was told by Gers’ boss Steven Gerrard last summer that he would struggle to get much game time at Ibrox and as a result, Docherty completed his move south of the boarder to join the eventual League One winners.

Speaking about his decision to swap Scotland for England, Docherty was quick to state the following:

“I spoke to Steven Gerrard when I was leaving Rangers and he said he thought Hull would be a good challenge for me as we could try to win the league.

“But it’s so easy to say ‘go win the league’ – it’s nowhere near as straight forward as that.

“To pip Peterborough we’ve had to go the last 14 games unbeaten, winning 11 of them.

“It’s a majorly gruelling league with 46 fixtures. At the start of the season, there was probably eight or nine teams thinking they could challenge.

“So there’s a lot of relief that we’ve got promotion. Once we clinched that, I thought to myself, ‘Naw, that’s not enough. I want a medal’.

“I’ve always wanted to win trophies. I’m 24 and I can now say I’ve ticked that off. A lot of people have brilliant careers but never win anything, so that’s why I’ll always remember this season and this moment.

“Since Christmas I feel like I’ve grown and really kicked on. I definitely made the right call coming down here.”

Docherty previously turned out for Rangers for the best part of two years and signed a contract agreement with Hull which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

The midfielder’s decision to leave Ibrox has been fully vindicated and he clearly put his career first when making the move down to Hull.

They have absolutely romped to the title and are fully deserving of all of the plaudits coming their way as they secured an immediate return to the Championship.

League One is by no means an easy division to get out of, let alone win, so Docherty deserves immense credit for playing such a vital role in his club’s success.

Who knows, maybe a return to Ibrox could be in the pipeline further down the line but for now he will be fully focused on making a similar impact in the second tier as the Tigers look to build on their upward momentum.