Midfielder interest, praise for new signing and stance over Rangers deal: All the latest Burnley news

Kompany speaks over interest in Coventry City man

One of the first bits of news to emerge this week comes in regards to Burnley having held an interest in signing Callum O’Hare in the summer. The Coventry City player was reportedly a target for the Clarets but the side, amongst all their other deals, couldn’t get a move over the line.

There might still be some interest from the Clarets in the January transfer window then, with the club always looking to improve and ensure they are in the best position for a promotion. It’s led to the club’s boss Vincent Kompany being questioned over the potential deal for O’Hare but the boss is not revealing too much about their attempted transfer bid.

Speaking to the Burnley Express about their summer swoop, he merely said: “Honestly, I don’t know [how close a deal was]. It’s purely a financial discussion and at the end of the day he’s a Coventry player now so he has to get back fit and perform for his coach and his club.”

It wasn’t to be then and whether they move for the player again will be revealed when the winter window opens its doors.

Burnley boss reveals thoughts over ‘really good’ new signing

Turning attention now to a player who is already with the club and Vincent Kompany has begun to heap the praise on Anass Zaroury.

The 21-year-old has featured in five Championship games for the Clarets so far this campaign but has had to make do with mostly showings off the bench. Against Coventry though, he managed nearly 75 minutes of action and didn’t look out of place in the second tier.

Now, Kompany has told Lancs Live that he feels the player was ‘really good’ during that fixture against the Sky Blues and is delighted to have him as an option in his Burnley squad. As the minutes rack up, the player can continue to develop and get better and that is exactly what Kompany seems to be hoping for.

He said: “I thought he was really good. There are so many sides to the game. He is really young, let’s not forget, playing against an aggressive wingback and you know what it is in the Championship for a winger to deal with that and to learn to come to terms with it.

“It is good that we have another player. I mentioned when we were going through the names, you can settle on a team right now but I’ve had 16 new players come in so unless they play we are never going to know what they can do in this league and we are still going through that process now.”

Burnley prepared to splash £2-4m on Rangers man

It’s a deal, like the O’Hare one, that never quite happened for Burnley but they were eager to try and sign Fashion Sakala from Rangers over the summer.

The Clarets made him one of their main targets and were desperate to try and lure him to England. The Scottish side wouldn’t budge though and have already begun to use him a lot more this season themselves.

Now, a report from The Athletic has revealed that Vincent Kompany was prepared to splash between £2-4m for his services and it would have been a fairly substantial outlay for a team in the Championship.

Even with the money on offer though, Rangers didn’t want to sell and the Clarets had to look elsewhere for other targets during the window.