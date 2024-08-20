Luton Town are in talks over a deal to sign Mainz midfielder Tom Krauss before the summer transfer window closes.

That's according to a report from German outlet Burstadter Zeitung, who say that the 23-year-old has travelled to England to hold talks over a potential move to the Hatters.

Krauss only joined Mainz last summer, when he signed for the club from fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

That followed loan spells with two other German sides, in the form of Nurnberg and Schalke. The midfielder has also been capped at multiple youth levels by Germany.

Now however, it seems as though Krauss could be set for a move away from his home country for the first time in his career, with a move to the Championship seemingly on the cards.

Hatters in talks for Mainz midfielder

As per this latest update, Krauss has travelled to England to hold talks with Luton Town, over a potential move to the club.

It is thought that it has become clear over pre-season that the midfielder has become surplus to requirements at Mainz.

That appears to have opened the door to a potential deal here, and with a transfer now apparently close to being completed.

Indeed, Krauss is said to have been absent from Mainz training on Tuesday morning, as he looks to secure a transfer.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on the midfielder's current contract, securing his future in Germany until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That does ensure that Mainz are in a strong position to negotiate when it comes to agreeing a potential deal for Krauss with Luton.

So far this summer, the Hatters have made three new signings, with Shandon Baptiste, Ruell Walters and Liam Walsh all joining on permanent deals.

Rob Edwards' side have begun the campaign with defeat to Burnley and a draw with Portsmouth in the Championship.

They are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Deepdale to take on Preston North End, who have just appointed Paul Heckingbottom as their new manager.

Tom Krauss an interesting signing for Luton Town

It could be argued that this move from the Hatters may raise a few eyebrows among some observers.

Right now, they already have a number of options on the books as Kenilworth Road, who can operate in the centre of midfield.

The likes of Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu, Shandon Baptiste, Marvellous Nakamba, Liam Walsh and Allan Campbell are all proven operators at this level who Luton can call on.

As a result, it may not seem as though another central-midfielder such as Krauss, needs to be a priority for them at this moment in time.

However, there is no denying that the 23-year-old does already have plenty of top-flight pedigree under his belt, from his career in Germany so far.

That could mean that Krauss could still turn out to be a useful asset for Edwards' side this season, if he does indeed make the move to the Championship.

So with that in mind, these links between Krauss and Luton, could be well worth keeping an eye on over the course of the coming days.