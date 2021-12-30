Midfielder in demand, player eyes permanent Blades exit: The latest Sheffield United transfer talking points

Sheffield United find themselves in 12th place in the Championship heading into 2022.

The Blades won their final game of 2021, an impressive 1-0 win over automatic promotion challengers Fulham, courtesy of an early Iliman Ndiaye goal.

Covid-19 disruptions have meant that Sheffield United haven’t played since December 20, which has seen them fall behind their rivals in the league.

Despite being in 12th, the gap to the play-off places is still only four points, and Paul Heckingbottom’s men have two games in hand over sixth place Huddersfield.

Of the clubs between United and Huddersfield, only Stoke City and QPR have played the same amount of games.

Heckingbottom will be looking to strengthen his side heading into the second half of the season, with the January transfer window offering an opportunity to do so.

Here are two transfer talking points for Sheffield United…

Regan Slater in demand

Hull City have shown interest in signing Regan Slater again, following his impressive stint on loan at the club last season.

According to the Hull Daily Mail, the club will face competition for his signing from Preston North End.

Slater, 22, was on the verge of completing a permanent move to Hull last summer before the deal collapsed on deadline day.

Hull are currently unable to offer a transfer fee for the player, due to an agreement with the EFL. However, upon Acun Ilicali completing his takeover of the club, that will no longer be the case.

Zak Brunt open to move

Brunt has spoken with the Southend Echo, where he revealed he would be open to moving to the club on a permanent basis.

The midfielder is with the club on loan, but his contract with the National League club expires this weekend following their game with Bromley.

Brunt’s goal is to earn a spot in the United first team, however he admitted he would be happy to remain with Southend.