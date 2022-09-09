Midfielder features: One winner and one loser at Burnley so far this season

Following their relegation to the Championship last season, there has been plenty of change at Burnley this summer.

Vincent Kompany has arrived at Turf Moor as the Clarets’ new boss and he has been at work throughout the summer bringing in new faces to try and create a squad that he thinks can gain promotion this season.

The Clarets have had a solid start to the season as they currently sit fifth in the league although having drawn four of their opening eight games so far, there is still some work to be done.

With that in mind, here we take a look at one winner and one loser at Burnley so far this season.

Winner: Josh Brownhill

Brownhill first signed for Burnley in January 2020 and spent two and a half seasons in the Premier League with Burnley.

However, despite getting regular minutes and being a fairly solid player for the Clarets, he wasn’t a player who was contributing much in terms of goals and being the difference between his side getting results.

Last season, the the 26-year-old stepped up his game despite his side having a poor season overall and scored two goals whilst contributing three assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

However, this season, he has stepped up even further and looks set to have his best season for Burnley so far.

The midfielder has played every game for his side so far this season and in those eight appearances, he has already scored four goals and contributed an assist.

This is probably credit to both Vincent Kompany’s way of playing as well as the teammates he now has around him going forward.

Brownhill is being a lot more attacking minded and showing he can have the positive impact at the top end of the pitch.

Loser: Scott Twine

When Burnley announced the signing of Scott Twine this summer, unsurprisingly there was plenty of excited fans.

With MK Dons in League One last season, Twine scored 20 goals in 46 appearances and was a core part of his side’s efforts to make it to the play-offs.

The 23-year-old was fully deserving of the step up to the Championship but unfortunately life in the second tier hasn’t gone too well so far.

Although the attacking player played in his side’s first game of the season this year, he hasn’t featured since due to an injury.

This week, Kompany said Twine was back on the grass and could soon be part of an U21 game which is encouraging news for the players.

However, as it stands so far, Twine has not been able to have the impact he would’ve hoped for this season.