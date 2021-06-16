Midfielder eyed by Rams, defender set to arrive: 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Derby County in the next few weeks

Derby County are set for an interesting summer transfer window ahead, as they look to plan for a much-improved 2021/22 campaign.

It was a hugely frustrating year for the Rams this term, as they narrowly avoided relegation into League One on the final day of the Championship season.

They finished 21st in the second tier standings under the management of Wayne Rooney, and the Derby boss will be eager to see his side make a positive start to the upcoming campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

The Athletic have recently revealed that Derby only have 14 first-team players under contract heading into the new season, which is far from ideal.

Therefore it’s likely to be a busy few weeks at Pride Park, although the club are believed to be in talks with some players over their futures with the Rams.

We take a look at TWO transfer developments that we could see emerge at Derby County in the next few weeks.

Move for midfielder on the cards

Derby County are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Crooks has been with the Millers since 2019, and has seemingly made a good impression during the 2020/21 season, despite Paul Warne’s side being relegated into League One this term.

It is also claimed that Ipswich Town are keen on reaching an agreement to sign Crooks this summer, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

Derby certainly need depth in their first-team squad, but with a transfer embargo currently in place due to their off-field uncertainties, it’ll be interesting to see whether they’re able to pursue a move for Crooks anytime soon.

Progress in their pursuit for Teden Mengi

Derby County are still expected to re-sign Manchester United defender Teden Mengi on loan ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, according to The Athletic.

Mengi made nine appearances in his loan spell with the Rams in the 2020/21 season, and caught the eye with a number of strong performances for Wayne Rooney’s side.

With Matt Clarke and George Edmundson both returning to their parent clubs from their loan spells, and Andre Wisdom and Curtis Davies both out of contract this month, depth in the centre of defence is certainly needed at Derby in the near future.

Manchester United are reportedly keen to find Mengi regular game time in senior football, and a move to Derby could be the ideal move for all parties involved this summer.