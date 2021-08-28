Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Midfield looking tasty’, ‘This has to be a joke’ – These Swansea fans react as Russell Martin names line-up for Preston North End match

Russell Martin will have been a relieved man last Friday as he finally got his first league win as Swansea City manager.

After arriving from Milton Keynes Dons at the start of the month, Martin was winless in three Championship outings until he took the Swans to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City, and a goal from Dutch striker Joel Piroe settled the contest.

Martin has taken over in the dugout from Steve Cooper and he’s immediately tried to implement his playing out from the back style, but with a thread-bare squad some players have had play out of position, including Ryan Manning who is filling in as a left-sided centre-back.

Despite having some talented players at his disposal, Martin is hamstrung by the fact that some aren’t currently fit, with the likes of Korey Smith, Connor Roberts, Flynn Downes and others missing.

He’s still been able to name a relatively strong line-up though, with just one change made from the victory over the Robins last Friday with Ryan Bennett coming back into the fold ahead of Brandon Cooper.

Swansea fans have been reacting to the line-up – and there’s a lot of frustration as to Morgan Whittaker not getting a start after his hat-trick against Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup.


