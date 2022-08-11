Midfield issues and who will dominate possession: FLW TV preview Watford v Burnley

Watford lock horns with Burnley on Friday night as another weekend of EFL action kicks off at Vicarage Road.

Rob Edwards has picked up four points from Watford’s first two fixtures, a tally that Vincent Kompany has managed to match in the Burnley dugout.

It’s the first time this pair will have faced each other since relegation from the Premier League back in May, with plenty of eyes set to be on the new regimes as the Sky Sports cameras focus in on Watford and Burnley.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve done the same, discussing Watford’s lethal front-three and their soft midfield, as well as Burnley and their ability to keep the ball and build.

