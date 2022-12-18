Midfield departure happens: 2 nightmare scenarios Huddersfield Town will want to avoid in the January transfer window

Huddersfield Town are submerged in a relegation battle in the Sky Bet Championship and it’s going to take a mammoth effort for Mark Fotheringham to keep the club’s head above water.

Those are the bleak facts when it comes to Huddersfield’s current situation and you feel it’s going to be a season-long effort if the club are to retain their second-tier status. Simply, there’s no quick fix on the horizon.

Fotheringham, to his credit, has brought a more solid defensive structure during his time at the club, which was clearly evident leading into the World Cup break back in November and also on show in a narrow defeat at Sheffield United last weekend.

There’s still work to be done, though, particularly when it comes to Fotheringham’s squad and making sure it’s as good as it can be in the fight for survival after the January transfer window.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO nightmare transfer scenarios that Huddersfield will want to avoid in 2023:

Failure to sign a striker

In Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes, Huddersfield have two seasoned strikers when it comes to the Championship. Tyreece Simpson is also emerging to add another option to an attacking line-up that’s not quite been clinical enough for Fotheringham so far.

You can argue that the supply line has to be better and that’s another thing to consider in January. Yet, it would be a huge error by Huddersfield not recruiting someone to push the current crop.

Florian Kamberi is expected to join, but his record in England is hardly prolific, which maybe even suggests more is needed to give this stuttering attacking unit what’s required to stay in the Championship.

Losing Etienne Camara and not replacing him

Interest is starting to emerge in Camara already, with The Sun reporting how Leicester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest are circling the £10m midfielder.

Camara has done exceptionally well in his first proper foray into senior football with Huddersfield this season and Fotheringham rates him highly enough to want to keep him around.

However, there’s no denying that if a £10m deal came the club’s way, it would be difficult to turn down. Losing him in those circumstances isn’t a nightmare situation.

What is, though, would be losing him without a replacement coming through the door given how important and impressive the 19-year-old has been under Fotheringham so far.

Replacing him could mean a fresh face or even some sort of agreement that sees Camara return on loan. That would adequately cover Huddersfield losing one of the more positive aspects of their season so far.

The nightmare would be Camara moving on and not being replaced.