There's still plenty of work for Middlesbrough to do in the transfer market before the window closes.

However, they have made a positive start to the summer, having signed Alex Gilbert, Rav van den Berg, Tom Glover, Morgan Rogers, Sam Silvera and Seny Dieng.

They have also managed to offload those who were surplus to requirements, with Luke Daniels, Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall and Joe Lumley all being released.

Marc Bola, who may have struggled to win much game time next season, has also been sold. With this in mind, their summer window so far can be described as productive.

There's another reason why that word can be used to describe their window: Boro have handed out plenty of new deals.

Who have Middlesbrough recently handed new contracts to?

Not only have Boro signed players, but they have also tied others down to new deals.

Dael Fry has recently put pen to paper on fresh terms, along with Matt Crooks, Josh Coburn, Hayden Hackney and Sol Brynn.

All five could be key first-teamers in the future, even if they aren't right now, with Brynn one player who may have to wait a while for his chance at the Riverside after joining Leyton Orient on a season-long loan deal.

Why could these extensions be so crucial for Middlesbrough?

All the players mentioned above could potentially be sold for a decent amount in the future.

At 29, there's only a limited amount of money Boro would be able to generate for Crooks, especially if he doesn't start regularly for Michael Carrick.

But the others could generate big fees in the future, with Hackney establishing himself as a key player for Boro despite only being 21.

He was linked with a move to the Premier League not so long ago, so the fact he put pen to paper on a new deal was a big boost for the Teesside outfit.

If these players hadn't signed new deals, they may have left for a small fee or even for free if Boro hadn't been careful, so it will come as a relief to the supporters that so many first-teamers have committed their future to the cause.

These extensions give Boro a decent amount of power.

They could either retain these players for the long term, something that could boost their hopes of getting to the top flight sooner rather than later.

Or they could sell these players on for a decent amount in the future, potentially allowing them to continue abiding by financial rules and reinvest some of that money back into the playing squad.

The funds generated from these sales could also allow their wage bill to be higher, which may allow them to keep more players and have extra depth.

Often, this depth can be a difference-maker and with nine substitutes now allowed to be named in both the top flight and the second tier, Boro will want to have as many top-quality options as possible.

Signings should help them to boost their options further - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see more names come through the door shortly with their left-back and forward departments needing to be addressed at the time of writing.