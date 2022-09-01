Middlesbrough’s transfer stance on Sheffield Wednesday man becomes clearer

Middlesbrough will not be making a late move for Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass, according to BBC journalist Rob Staton.

It is understood that Windass is not believed to be a player who Boro are looking to sign ahead of tonight’s deadline.

A report from The Star earlier this week suggested that Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is an admirer of Windass who was the subject of a considerable amount of interest from Atletico Talleres during the opening stages of the summer window.

After missing a considerable chunk of action last season due to injury, the 28-year-old has made an encouraging start to the current term.

In the six league appearances that he has made for the Owls, Windass has managed to find the back of the net on two occasions whilst he has also provided three assists for his team-mates.

As for Middlesbrough, they have yet to click into gear under the guidance of Wilder this season.

Currently 20th in the Championship standings, Boro will be hoping to kick-start their campaign by securing all three points in their showdown with Sunderland at the Riverside Stadium on Monday.

Wednesday meanwhile will be aiming to back up their recent victories over Bolton Wanderers and Forest Green Rovers in the third-tier by producing a positive performance against Barnsley this weekend at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

If this latest report turns out to be correct, it will be interesting to see whether Middlesbrough are able to add any fresh faces to their squad having opted against pursuing a deal for Windass.

Whereas Boro have already signed 10 players this summer, the arrival of another individual who is capable of setting the Championship alight with his performances could provide them with a boost heading into their upcoming fixtures.

As for Wednesday, they are seemingly on course to retain the services of Windass who unquestionably possesses the talent required to play at a higher level.

Providing that the former Wigan Athletic man is able to maintain his fitness this season, he could potentially play a key role in the Owls’ push for promotion.