Middlesbrough will be hoping to deliver a positive response to their recent play-off defeat when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway in August.

Boro managed to make some major progress under the guidance of head coach Michael Carrick last season as they secured a fourth-place finish in the Championship standings.

While Boro could not overcome Coventry City in the sem-finals of the play-offs, they are clearly heading in the right direction as a club.

With the transfer window set to open this month, Middlesbrough will be determined to secure the services of some classy operators over the course of the summer.

Bob Mortimer

Bob Mortimer is an avid Middlesbrough fan, and regarded former player John Hickton as his childhood hero.

Mortimer achieved fame as part of a double act with Vic Reeves (Vic and Bob).

The comedian has also featured on TV shows Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, Taskmaster, and Would I Lie to You?

Glen Durrant

Glen Durrant is also a Boro fan and paraded the BDO World Darts Championship trophy around the Riverside Stadium after winning this tournament in 2017.

This was the first of three world titles that Durrant won during his time with the BDO before making the switch to the Professional Darts Corporation.

Durrant opted to retire from the professional circuit last year, and now plays occasionally on the World Senior Darts Tour.

Who does Chris Rea support?

Chris Rea decided to release a song for Middlesbrough's 1997 FA Cup final, which they lost to Chelsea.

Mortimer helped to provide new lyrics for Let's Dance, which paid homage to Boro.

Rea achieved fame as a singer, and has released six albums during his career which have charted in the top-five in the United Kingdom.

Rea has also released two singles, The Road to Hell and Driving Home for Christmas, which have charted in the top-ten.

Is Chris Kamara a Middlesbrough fan?

Chris Kamara is also a well-known Boro supporter, and was born in the town.

During his career as a footballer, Kamara had a brief spell on loan at Middlesbrough.

Kamara's fame in the football community came thanks to his regular appearances on Soccer Saturday, and Goals on Sunday.

Boro's supporters paid tribute to the 65-year-old last season during the club's clash with Rotherham United following his Apraxia diagnosis.

Apraxia is a speech sound disorder.

James Arthur

James Arthur is also an avid follower of Middlesbrough.

Arthur achieved stardom when he won The X Factor in 2012.

The singer's first single, Impossible, debuted at number one, and he has since gone on to achieve six further top ten hits, including Say You Won't Let Go, and Rewrite the Stars (with Anne-Marie).