Middlesbrough’s top 10 oldest ever goalscorers

Middlesbrough are facing the prospect of a busy summer in the transfer market.

The Teessiders have seen a number of experienced players leaving the club over the last couple of years meaning that Neil Warnock has been left with a squad that is filled with talented young players.

But that hasn’t always been the way.

Middlesbrough have had some excellent older players over the years, with some of them scoring some crucial goals during their latter days at the club.

But who are these golden oldies and when did they score their last goals for the club?

We’ve taken to Transfermarkt to mind the club’s 10 oldest ever goalscorers.