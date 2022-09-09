Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough’s top 10 most expensive signings ever – But what are they up to now?

Published

9 seconds ago

on

With the summer transfer window slamming shut late last week, Chris Wilder will have fewer external distractions at Middlesborough as the Championship campaign progresses. 

Enduring a slight struggle at the beginning of this new campaign, sights will still be set on achieving promotion to the Premier League.

Boro had to wait until game-week five to record their first Championship victory of the campaign, and whilst it has been a slower start than most would have imagined, some performances have been at a high level.

Completing some good business over the summer, Middlesbrough will be striving to climb the second tier standings and mount another push for the top six places at least.

Whilst we wait and see what the rest of the campaign has in store for Wilder and Co. here, we take a look at Middlesbrough’s most expensive signings from over the years…

