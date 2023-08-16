Highlights Middlesbrough's 2023/24 Championship season needs improvement; Michael Carrick aims to surpass last season's playoff semi-final.

Middlesbrough will hope the 2023/24 Championship season drastically improves from their current position.

Boro started last season off really poorly, and it wasn't until the arrival of Michael Carrick that things started to get better for the club.

Carrick guided Boro to the Championship play-off semi-finals, and he will hope he can get his team to go one better this time around.

So far, the club hasn’t had a good start to the season, with them losing their opening two games of the Championship season, but they are into the next round of the Carabao Cup after beating Huddersfield Town.

The defeats suffered so far this season will have had a knock-on effect on Michael Carrick’s win percentage during his time in charge of Middlesbrough. So, here at Football League World, that got us thinking about who Middlesbrough’s top 10 best managers in order of their win percentage are.

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Bryan Robson – 40.45%

Coming in as Middlesbrough’s tenth-best manager in terms of win percentage is Bryan Robson.

Robson will be better known from his playing days, as he captained Manchester United and England. Robson won Premier League titles and FA Cups during his playing days.

But once he retired, he moved into management, was appointed Middlesbrough boss in June 1994, and stayed in charge until December 2000.

He managed 314 games for the club, winning 127, and during his time he guided the club to the Division Two title, giving himself a win percentage of 40.45%.

9 Bob Dennison – 41.47%

Not many Middlesbrough fans may be aware of Bob Dennison, as he managed the club back in the 1950s.

He was in charge from July 1954 to January 1963, and during that time he took charge of 381 games, of which 158 were won by Middlesbrough.

That means Dennison had a win percentage of 41.47%, ranking him as the club’s ninth-best manager when it comes to win percentage.

8 Stan Anderson – 41.87%

Three years after Dennison’s reign, Stan Anderson took charge of Middlesbrough, and he did so until January 1973.

Anderson was again another manager who guided the club to over 300 games under his tenure, and he won 139 of them.

That means Anderson left the club with a win percentage of 41.87%.

7 Andy Aitken – 42.11%

In this top 10 list, Andy Aitken is the oldest manager to have one of the best win percentages in the club’s history.

Aitken managed the club from October 1906 to February 1909, and in that spell, he managed Boro 95 times, winning 40, which meant he had a win percentage of 42.11%.

That sees Aitken rank as Middlesbrough’s seventh-best manager based on their win percentage at this current time.

6 Tony Pulis – 43.75%

Tony Pulis is a manager that most football fans will be aware of, especially Middlesbrough supporters, as he managed the club from December 2017 to May 2019.

Pulis’ time at the club was a mixed bag, as he never really got going at the club and his style of play didn’t help him get on board with the Boro fans.

Pulis managed 80 games during his time at the club, winning 35 of them, which gave him a win percentage of 43.75%.

5 Andy Walker – 45.00%

Now coming in at fifth place is Andy Walker, who managed the club from June 1910 to January 1911.

Walker’s time at the club wasn’t very long, as he only managed 20 games, but he won nine of those games, which gave him a win percentage of 45%.

4 Jack Charlton – 45.60%

Jack Charlton, the brother of Manchester United legend Bobby, finished his playing career and went straight into football management.

He took charge in May 1973 and stayed until April 1977, which during that time he took charge of 193 Middlesbrough games, winning 88 of them, which leaves him with a win percentage of 45.60%.

Charlton led Boro to the Second Division title during the 1973/74 campaign and then helped establish them in the First Division in the years that followed.

3 Garry Monk – 46.2%

Garry Monk made the switch from Leeds United to Middlesbrough in June 2017 and only stayed at the club until December of that year.

Monk was given the task of guiding Boro back to the Premier League after their relegation, but for whatever reason he wasn’t able to do so and left before the turn of the year.

Monk only managed 26 games during his time at the Riverside Stadium, winning 12 of them, and that meant he left the club with a win percentage of 46.2%.

2 Aitor Karanka – 47.06%

Before Monk’s tenure, Aitor Karanka was in the dugout at Middlesbrough, and he was the one who guided Middlesbrough to the Premier League.

The Spaniard was unable to keep Boro in the top flight and left in the summer of 2017. He is so far the last Middlesbrough manager to get the club back into the Premier League.

He left the Riverside Stadium with a win percentage of 47.06% after winning 80 of his 171 games in charge.

1 Michael Carrick – 56.25%

The club’s current best manager when it comes to win percentage is their current boss, Michael Carrick.

The former England and Manchester United midfielder took over from Chris Wilder in October 2022, and he turned the club’s fortunes around.

Boro went from a bottom-half team to a play-off contender in a matter of months, and while the 2023/24 season hasn’t gotten off to the best of starts, Middlesbrough fans will be hoping the same can happen again this season.

Carrick has taken charge of 32 games for Middlesbrough so far in his short managerial career, winning 18 of them, which means he currently has a win percentage of 56.25%, the best in Middlesbrough’s history.

But as he is currently in charge of the club, that will obviously change from week to week as the club looks to reach the Premier League once again.