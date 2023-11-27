Highlights Hayden Hackney is a standout talent in the Championship and has attracted attention with his performances for Middlesbrough this season.

Middlesbrough secured Hackney's future by agreeing to a contract that will keep him at the club until 2027, giving them leverage in any potential sale.

While there is interest from Premier League side Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough is in no rush to let Hackney go and is focused on promotion to the top flight.

Hayden Hackney is one of the standout talents in the Championship at the moment.

The Middlesbrough midfielder is attracting a lot of attention due to his performances for Michael Carrick’s side this season.

The 21-year-old has featured in all but one of the team’s opening 17 league fixtures so far.

His performances earned him call-ups to the England U21 side this campaign, where he’s got the chance to play alongside Premier League calibre players like Harvey Elliot, Tino Livramento and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Hackney’s quality has shone through even as Boro have struggled for consistent results this term, with the player even attracting potential January transfer interest.

How long is Hayden Hackney’s Middlesbrough contract?

Middlesbrough moved quickly to secure the future of Hackney following their play-off semi-final disappointment last season.

The midfielder only emerged as a first team regular following the arrival of Carrick as manager around a year ago, but he quickly established himself as a key part of the new manager’s squad.

Hackney has impressed Carrick, which led to the Teesside club agreeing a new contract with the youngster to keep him at the Riverside until the summer of 2027.

Hayden Hackney Championship stats at Middlesbrough Season Apps Goals Assists Yellow Cards 2023/24* 16 1 - 5 2022/23 34 3 4 9 Stats as of 27/11/23*

This was a smart move at the time, but it has already proven a masterstroke given the current speculation surrounding his future.

While there are no guarantees he will remain at the club even beyond this summer, the Championship side now at least has the leverage it needs to negotiate a big fee in any possible sale.

It has been claimed that Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on the midfielder, with a view to a potential move in January, if not the summer.

The Reds are now an established Premier League side, and the opportunity to make that jump will be appealing to someone like Hackney.

Without that new contract, it would’ve been easier for the midfielder to look to jump ship.

Could Hayden Hackney leave Middlesbrough in January?

Boro have time on their side, with the second tier club in no rush to part ways with one of their most prized assets.

This should help get them through the January transfer window at the very least, with the club still targeting promotion back to the Premier League.

Middlesbrough slipped to 12th with their recent 3-2 loss to Bristol City, but the battle for a top six spot is still very tight at this early stage of the campaign.

Boro’s previous winning run that stretched six games showed everyone the potential this team possesses, which could give the midfielder the confidence he needs to stick with the club for now despite top flight interest.

It would be a good way to repay the Teesside outfit for their faith in rewarding him with a new contract just last summer by sticking with the side in their quest for another play-off qualification.

Hackney no doubt has the potential to compete in the Premier League, and it’s highly likely he will be in the top flight sooner rather than later.

But Boro’s smart summer move ensured that there’s still every chance it might happen for him at the Riverside next season, instead of elsewhere.