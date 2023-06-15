Another loan deal for Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer remains on Middlesbrough's radar, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Recent reports had suggested that the North East club were looking to sign a striker to replace Archer in the summer transfer window.

Cameron Archer at Middlesbrough in 2022/23

Boro beat out interest from other Championship clubs to sign Archer on loan in January and the 21-year-old would play a key part as the Teessiders reached the play-offs.

The forward scored 11 times and provided six assists in 23 appearances for Michael Carrick's side, who were beaten by Coventry City over the two-legged play-off semi-final.

According to Nixon, the North East club remain keen on re-signing Archer on loan this summer if it is possible.

That update comes after claims that they would look to sign a replacement for the Villa striker in the current window, which officially opened yesterday.

Nixon has previously reported that Boro have informed Archer's parent club of their ongoing interest but it remains to be seen whether Unai Emery will let him leave the club or intends to keep him at Villa Park.

It seems likely that the Spaniard will run the rule over him in pre-season before making a decision concerning his future later in the window but even then, a loan to the Premier League could well be the preferred next step.

When does Cameron Archer's Aston Villa contract expire?

Archer signed a new long-term deal at Villa Park in 2022, which runs until the summer of 2027.

The contract was a reflection of how highly rated the 21-year-old is by the Premier League club but opportunities have still been relatively hard to come by at first team level.

The Villa academy product has featured 13 times in total, scoring eight times, but played just 51 minutes of senior football in the first half of last season despite being kept around as part of the first team squad.

How much is Cameron Archer worth?

According to a report from The Sun in April, it would cost more than £20 million to prize the striker away from the West Midlands club this summer.

That's a sizeable fee but understandable when you consider the impact he's made in his Championship loan spells at Preston North End and Boro, his age, and that there are still more than four years left on his contract at Villa.