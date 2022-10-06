Middlesbrough’s search for a new manager: What is going on?

Following the dismissal of Chris Wilder earlier this week, Middlesbrough are on the hunt for a new manager.

With such high expectations on the club heading into the Championship season, it is hardly surprising that the club’s lowly league position has ended up costing Wilder his job, however, it appears there was also friction between himself and the Boro hierarchy behind the scenes, too.

Putting that aside though, the club’s attention has now turned to finding themselves a boss capable of achieving their ambitions.

Naturally, when such a vacancy arises, there is plenty of speculation surrounding the potential names that could step in, but below, we’ve tried to decipher through the information and discuss the big things that have been reported so far.

What is going on?

First things first, it seems that no decision or arrival is imminent, with temporary boss Leo Percovich confirming last night that he has been told to prepare Boro for their match away at Millwall this Saturday.

After the win over Birmingham last night, the 54-year-old, via TeessideLive, confirmed: “They told me on Monday, prepare the team for Wednesday and Saturday, so we already expect to be in charge on Saturday.”

That comes despite initial reports suggesting that Steve Gibson and Kieran Scott ideally wanted a manager in place ahead of the Millwall clash this weekend.

Former Watford head coach Rob Edwards was said to be a strong contender, with interim Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil a name to watch also.

However, as per The Northern Echo, the club will not be making a formal approach for the latter.

Former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan has also been ruled out, with The Yorkshire Post reporting yesterday that he was not thought to be a candidate for the position.

Given the vast reports this week then, Rob Edwards appears to be one of the main contenders linked that has not yet been ruled out.

With Percovich set to take charge again this weekend, it will be interesting to see how things develop in the coming days.

Boro will surely want to have made an appointment by the time they host Blackburn Rovers at the Riverside Stadium a week on Saturday.