Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree on Australia’s World Cup progress and facing Argentina

Middlesbrough midfielder Riley McGree is currently part of the Australia squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Socceroos are enjoying an outstanding tournament and have defied expectations to qualify for the last 16. They suffered a 4-1 defeat to current world champions France in their opening group game, but responded superbly with a 1-0 win over Tunisia followed by the 1-0 win over Denmark on Wednesday, with Mathew Leckie’s goal, assisted by McGree, sending them through to their first knockout stage of the tournament for 16 years.

Graham Arnold’s side will be aiming to cause another upset as they take on one of the favourites Argentina and Lionel Messi on Saturday.

It has continued an excellent few weeks for McGree, who has thrived under new Boro boss Michael Carrick. He has been moved out to the left of midfield under the 41-year-old and his performances have significantly improved in his new role.

His country have history with Argentina having beaten them in last year’s Olympics, but McGree says this means a lot more.

“Yeah for sure, it definitely tops it (the win over Argentina),” McGree said in The Northern Echo.

“It’s one of the proudest moments in my career. Hopefully, we can go one more.

“It was surreal (when the final whistle went against Denmark) I was speechless. I was soaking it in, it was a real goosebumps moment. We couldn’t be prouder of each other.”

It will be an incredibly tough test for Australia against Argentina, who have progressed through their group after responding to their shock opening loss to Saudi Arabia with consecutive 2-0 wins over Mexico and Poland.

But McGree says there is no reason to fear Lionel Scaloni’s side.

“Bring it on,” McGree said.

“We are prepared. We will go out there with the exact same belief in ourselves and see what happens.”

The verdict

It is an incredible achievement by McGree and Australia to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup.

In a group with the favourites Argentina and many people’s dark horses Denmark, plus their poor recent record in the tournament, few would have given the Socceroos a chance.

However, it would be even more unbelievable if Australia were to knock Argentina out on Saturday, particularly given their recent performances and with a player like Lionel Messi in their side.

But this World Cup has produced a number of shocks, none more notable than the one Argentina suffered themselves against Saudi Arabia, so anything is possible.

The 24-year-old has continued his excellent club form since Carrick’s arrival at the Riverside Stadium into the tournament, starting all three games for his country so far.

McGree’s performances in Qatar are a positive for his club too as he will gain a lot of belief by showing he can compete with the best on the world stage.