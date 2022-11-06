Middlesbrough’s player contract situations: Who could leave next summer for free?

Middlesbrough have endured a poor season far with the pre-season promotion favourites languishing in lower mid-table.

It’s not the start many would have imagined considering the resources available and it being Chris Wilder’s first full season in charge. It has however not worked the way anyone would have expected and Wilder was subsequently sacked with Michael Carrick appointed as his replacement.

Carrick saw a defeat in his first game as manager before winning his first three points in midweek when they beat Hull City.

With promotion from the Championship unlikely this season, the attention of those in the recruitment team will most certainly turn to planning for next season.

So, come next summer they’ll be hoping to be planning for a Premier League return, then, but whose contracts are up at that point as well?

We take a look at some of the players whose deals with the club are coming to an end as things stand.

Chuba Akpom

Akpom has revitalised his career on Teeside and has become an essential player this season.

The former Arsenal youngster currently has six goals in 13 games and his Boro’s top goalscorer this season and has bagged himself two goals in two games.

He’s the most influential player on this list considering his form this season and with the forward being in his peak years, it may be worth offering him an extended deal.

Duncan Watmore

Watmore has been an inspired signing since Neil Warnock brought him in on a free transfer in 2020.

Since then, he’s scored 20 goals in 84 appearances which is a tidy return for who’s career never really got going due to injury.

The former Sunderland man has four goals so far this season and could be a useful squad option for Middlesbrough should they decide to extend his stay at the Riverside.

He’s got plenty of ability with the ball at his feet and could well impress Carrick when given the chance.

Tommy Smith

Smith has started both games under Carrick after signing on a one-year-deal in the summer under Wilder. He hasn’t been a regular but his last two performances have brought promise.

Smith will be 31 later this year and with Isaiah Jones the better wing-back, Smith could well be released at the end of the season. However, given his experience and leadership qualities, he might be one Middlesbrough choose to keep on board.

Jonny Howson

The experienced midfielder has once again be relied upon in the heart of the midfield for Boro.

He’s made 18 appearances so far this season and continues to be an important figure. He took on a coaching role at the club and is likely to focus on that once his contract expires in the summer as he plans for the next stage in his career.

However, given his importance so far, it would make sense to retain Howson for another season even if it’s a squad role.

Hayden Hackney

The youngster has burst onto the scene this season and has been reliable performer in midfield.

He recently scored his first goal for the club in the 4-1 away win at Wigan and is likely to agree a contract once one is tabled.

Darnell Fisher

Fisher’s career at Boro has been blighted by injury which has helped the emergence of Isaiah Jones who deputised for the experienced full-back last season.

Given his lack of minutes, age and contract situation, it would be a surprise if we didn’t see Fisher move on before his contract expires in the summer.

Luke Daniels

The experienced stopped has been a reliable custodian when called upon since his arrival from Brentford.

It feels like he has plenty to give as a stopper but will likely have to be a third-choice stopper elsewhere considering Liam Roberts’ arrival in the summer.

Daniels will most likely move on in the summer with Boro likely to dip in the market once again.

Massimo Luongo

This was signing that may have caught many off guard but Wilder brought the experienced Australian on a free to bolster his midfield options.

The 30-year-old is yet to make an appearance for Boro and will likely head out the door once his contract expires in the summer.

20 quiz questions about some of Middlesbrough’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Who did Middlesbrough beat in the 2004 League Cup Final? Bolton Aston Villa