Middlesbrough appear to be picking up momentum as the festive period approaches, as Michael Carrick looks to finally bring Premier League football back to the Riverside Stadium.

Boro will probably be wishing the international break didn't arrive, as Carrick's men handed out thrashings to QPR and Luton Town respectively, whilst also picking up a big home win against Sheffield United in recent games.

The Teessiders sit just one point outside the play-off places, and just seven points off the automatic promotion spots, with the Blades and Sunderland both locked on 31 points.

Middlesbrough have overcome injuries in their defensive line and have become more clinical in the final third over the last handful of fixtures, and will no doubt be looking for ways to strengthen their side even further come January.

But what would an ideal winter window look like for Boro? Who stays and who goes? Is there a certain player or position they could target? Football League World investigates...

George Edmundson signs permanent deal

George Edmundson has proven himself to be a number of things since joining Middlesbrough on loan from Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day this summer.

A real character both on and off the pitch, a leader, a warrior, and a very, very smart defender. The 27-year-old is Boro's no-nonsense, tough-tackling heartbeat of their defensive line, which is a testament to how impressive he's been considering much of the fanbase questioned whether he'd have any more of a backup role to play this season.

Signed to provide squad depth, yet his performances have seen him become an invaluable member of the starting XI. With the centre-back previously confessing that he's playing for a contract this season, either at the Riverside, Portman Road or elsewhere, Middlesbrough should move quickly to ensure his stay in the North East doesn't end come May.

Tom Glover leaves

Middlesbrough took a low-risk chance on Australian goalkeeper Tom Glover in July last year, signing the 26-year-old on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Melbourne City FC.

Since then, he's largely served as the backup to Seny Dieng, and when his big chance came to show that he could be Carrick's number one shot stopper from December-February last season after an injury to Boro's Senegalese international, a string of largely poor mistake-laden performances only served to further solidify his teammates' position in the pecking order.

Academy youngster Sol Brynn appears to have leapfrogged him in the depth chart this term too, leaving the Aussie as Middlesbrough's third-choice option between the sticks - a role he will surely have no interest in playing.

Due to the club maxing out on the number of players registered in the first-team squad, should they wish to sign anyone who isn't an Under-21 player, they would have to open up a spot by first selling a senior member of the squad, and Glover would appear to be a likely candidate.

Come the end of this season, the former Tottenham youngster will have just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Riverside, meaning if Boro wish to receive as sizeable a fee as possible for him, they should look to sell as soon as possible.

Anfernee Dijksteel signs new contract

It looked to be a foregone conclusion that Anfernee Dijkstell would leave Middlesbrough in the summer, given Luke Ayling's permanent arrival.

In fact, it was reported by The Northern Echo that Boro were indeed shopping the Suriname international, as the club looked to try and cash in on the defender with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Carrick will be counting his lucky stars that a move failed to materialise for the 28-year-old, as the versatile right-back has proven to be an essential piece of cover during the opening stages of the campaign.

Dijksteel's 24/25 Championship stats (per 90 mins, as of matchday 15) - per FotMob Duels won Tackles won Successful dribbles Pass accuracy Touches 75.8% 3.01 1.32 84.7% 74

Dijksteel has filled in at a number of different positions at the back for Boro so far this season, and has played exceptionally well doing so.

The former Charlton Athletic man scored his first ever goal for the club in spectacular fashion away at Leeds United in the Carabao Cup in August, instantly writing himself into Middlesbrough folklore.

He also provided a brilliant assist for Tommy Conway against Norwich City, as he and Ben Doak motored down the pitch from their own penalty area, before he slipped the ball into the path of Conway who dispatched smartly.

With Ayling being 33 and only being contracted at the club until the end of next season, and with Tommy Smith still recovering from his Achilles injury that has sidelined him for over a year, Boro's right-back depth is thin.

As such, not only has Dijksteel been earning a new deal with his performances on the pitch, but with the long-term future of the position somewhat unclear, it should be a no-brainer to hand him fresh terms, and January would be the ideal chance to do so.