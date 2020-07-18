Middlesbrough’s Neil Warnock sends message to Spurs and West Ham target

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has urged Djed Spence not to leave the club in the upcoming window despite reported interest from a string of Premier League sides, including Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

The 19-year-old joined Boro as a youth player in 2018 and was handed his first-team debut last season.

The right-back has made 24 appearances for the North East club this term and has produced some impressive performances for the Teessiders.

Spence’s bright future appears to have turned the heads of a number of top-flight sides with reports suggesting that Spurs, West Ham, Brighton, and Burnley are among the clubs keen.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock – who took charge of Boro earlier this month – urged the player not to leave the club this summer.

He said: “I think that talk is probably coming from his agent to be honest. I think he’d be silly if he went now.

“I remember having a chat with Nathaniel Clyne at Palace.

“Wolves wanted him, who were in the Premier League at that stage. I said to him you’re better off having another season and getting some games and experience under your belt.

“Djed is like that. And no disrespect to him, I don’t think he’s ready to go straight into a Premier League team.

“He needs more games under his belt, coming up against people like today, the wide lads for Cardiff, Hoilett, and Mendez-Laing.

“They’re difficult players and playing against people like that will give him the experience that he needs.”

Boro’s pursuit of survival will go down until the last day of the season after they slipped to defeat against Cardiff City today.

Warnock’s side are just two points above the relegation zone as things stand and face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The Verdict

Warnock makes some strong points here but you feel if Premier League clubs come in for Spence this season, it is difficult to see him staying at the Riverside.

The 19-year-old looks a bright prospect but he’s still raw and needs to develop further – I’m not sure how well he’d fare against some of England’s top wingers at the moment.

Whether or not he remains at Boro, what he needs is more regular first-team football at this level.