Middlesbrough’s Neil Warnock drops Bristol City new manager hint

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has appeared to confirm that Nigel Pearson is taking charge at Bristol City.

Reports yesterday indicated that the 57-year-old was close to becoming the permanent replacement for Dean Holden – who was sacked last Tuesday – and would join until the end of the season.

Boro face the Robins tomorrow evening and, speaking to Football Daily ahead of the game, Warnock has appeared to confirm that Pearson will become the next City boss.

He said: “I think we started a fashion at Middlesbrough now with the old man coming in until the end of the season.

“Then Mick McCarthy down at Cardiff, now Nigel [Pearson] at Bristol. It’s the thing to do now.”

Warnock added: “I think it’s the best thing to do really. Have four months at the start of the season and then come in at Christmas time to finish off.”

Cardiff and Middlesbrough have both seen the benefits of bringing in experienced managers to steady the ship.

There were concerns about relegation when Warnock took charge at the Riverside last term but he led them to safety and has them pushing for the play-offs in 2020/21.

The Bluebirds have gone unbeaten since McCarthy’s arrival in January and five wins in their last five games has seen them move to within three points of the top six.

The Verdict

With these comments, Warnock appears to have confirmed that Pearson will indeed be taking charge at City – as recent reports have suggested.

Robins fans will be hoping that the 57-year-old, who does have a strong record in the Championship, can have a similar impact as McCarthy and the Boro boss.

It will be interesting to see whether the South West club confirm the appointment in time for Pearson to come up against Warnock tomorrow.