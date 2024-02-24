Highlights Carrick is one of the longest-serving managers in the Championship.

After just a year and four months as head coach of Middlesborough, Michael Carrick is already the joint fourth longest-serving manager in the Championship.

The former Manchester United midfielder arrived on Teesside on 24 October 2022, reaching the semi-finals of both the EFL Cup and the play-offs.

In his first seven months as head coach, he took Boro from 21st in the league up to fourth, but his side were beaten by Coventry City 1-0 on aggregate in the play-offs.

Last season, he was shortlisted for Championship manager of the season alongside Burnley's Vincent Kompany and Coventry's Mark Robins.

Where Michael Carrick ranks in the longest serving Championship manager's list

Carrick is behind only Kieran McKenna at Ipswich Town and Ryan Lowe at Preston North End (appointed December 2021), as well as Robins at Coventry (March 2017) when it comes to the longest serving managers. Carlos Corberan, meanwhile, was appointed the same day as Carrick.

McKenna and Carrick worked together at United for two-and-a-half seasons, as both were first-team coaches at the club. Since moving on from Old Trafford, both have done remarkably well in their first roles as managers.

The Ipswich boss achieved 98 points in League One last season, and this term has his side challenging for automatic promotion again in the Championship.

Championship's longest serving managers Managers (Club) Date of Appointment Mark Robins - Coventry City 6th March 2017 Ryan Lowe - Preston 7th December 2021 Kieran McKenna - Ipswich Town 16th December 2021 Carlos Corberan - West Bromwich Albion 25th October 2022 Michael Carrick - Middlesbrough 25th October 2022 Liam Rosenior - Hull City 3rd November 2022 David Wagner - Norwich City 6th January 2023

Lowe has steadied the ship at Deepdale and has Preston challenging for play-offs.

That's where Robins took Coventry to last season, where they beat Carrick's Boro 1-0 on aggregate. Since taking charge in 2017, Robins took the Sky Blues from League Two to the brink of the Premier League last year, but his side were beaten by Luton Town on penalties in the play-off final.

The closest behind Carrick is Hull's Liam Rosenior, who was appointed as Tigers boss just nine days after Carrick took over at Boro.

Carrick's thoughts on his time in charge of Middlesbrough

Boro's 2-1 win against Norwich City at Carrow Road four months ago marked the one-year anniversary since Carrick took the reins, and he spoke after to reflect on his first year as a full-time manager.

He told ITV: "It's flown by, but I have loved every minute of it.

"We have gone through a fair bit since I arrived and had some good times and a couple of disappointments. But that's football.

"I have loved every minute of it and loved being here and working with the group and the players who have been at this club.

"Hopefully, there is a lot more to come. We've had some good moments and need to try and create some more of them with good performances and results and that's obviously up to us."

Premier League dream for Carrick

Since being relegated from the Premier League in 2008/09 under Gareth Southgate, Middlesbrough have spent 13 out of 14 seasons playing in the Championship. The one they didn't spend there was in 2016/17, where Aitor Karanka and later Steve Agnew took them through a tough campaign back in the top-flight where they finished 19th.

This proves what a hard league the Championship is to get out of, but after coming so close last season, it looks like promising times.

Carrick's contract runs until the end of next season, and should Boro keep hold of him he will be hoping that by then the club are playing Premier League football.

After playing in the Premier League 481 times and lifting the trophy five times, Carrick knows the league very well.

He took charge of three games as the Red Devils' caretaker manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking in November 2021 before taking nearly a year out of the game.

How he'd love to complete a return to the Premier League with Middlesbrough.