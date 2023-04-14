Middlesbrough will be hoping their season doesn’t fade after the results over the last couple of weeks.

Boro have not won in their last three games and have, therefore, seen their automatic promotion hopes all but come to an end. Michael Carrick’s men will be looking to get back to winning ways tonight as they face play-off chasers Norwich City.

Have Middlesbrough confirmed their play-off spot?

Monday’s 2-2 draw with Bristol City has put Boro finishing in the automatic promotion places into a distant dream, as they now find themselves eight points behind Sheffield United, with the Blades still having a game in hand.

Carrick’s men have declined in recent weeks, winning only one of their last five games in the Championship, and concentration will now be turned on cementing their place in the play-offs.

Middlesbrough are currently six points clear of seventh-place Preston North End with five games to go. So, despite the small gap between several of the sides, a couple more wins for Carrick’s men, and they will all but secure their top-six finish and extend their 46-game season.

What Michael Carrick said about the futures of Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey

Two players who have been important in Middlesbrough’s upturn this season are January signings Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey.

Both joined the club in the January transfer window, on loan until the end of the season from Aston Villa. Archer has slotted straight back into Championship football, netting six times in the 13 games he has played so far. Ramsey has played 10 games for Boro, contributing four goals and a single assist.

Both players have been big hits for Boro and could be argued came into the club at the right time, as Middlesbrough were gaining momentum week in and week out, allowing players like these to flourish.

Carrick was asked about the futures of the loan duo, and while Carrick is unsure what the short-term future looks like for the pair, the Boro boss thinks they both have what it takes to excel in the Premier League.

He told The Northern Echo: “I think they’re both hugely talented young players.

“There will be a lot of things that have to fall into place for them in terms of what happens with Aston Villa and where they end up playing. But certainly they’re both capable of doing it and hopefully the pathway for them works for them, and they end up having fantastic careers wherever that may be because they’re terrific lads as well, which is just as important for me. We’ll see what the future brings."

Could Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey return to Middlesbrough?

It is clear to see that Carrick would love to have Archer and Ramsey back in his side next season, no matter what league Boro are in.

However, that is probably the main factor in determining where these two play football next season. The pair are highly rated at Aston Villa, and it is likely they are going to be receiving strong interest in the pair once again ahead of next season, so Boro and Carrick will know winning promotion to the Premier League would probably put them in the driving seat in terms of re-signing the duo this summer.

Both players are not fair away in terms of first-team football at Villa Park, so it will probably be a summer where Unai Emery can assess the players and make a decision then.

Regardless, Carrick seems keen to sign the pair again this summer.