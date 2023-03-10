Middlesbrough’s Michael Carrick addresses potentially significant Hayden Hackney dilemma

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that he will assist midfielder Hayden Hackney with deciding over his international future, with a battle between England and Scotland potentially set to occur.

The 20-year-old, who was born in nearby Redcar, made his debut for the Teessiders back in January 2021 under Jonathan Woodgate, but had played just three times for Boro before he was loaned out for the rest of the 2021-22 season to Scunthorpe United of League Two.

Despite playing in a struggling Iron side that were eventually relegated to the National League, Hackney returned to the Riverside Stadium after featuring 31 times last season and started the current campaign in and around the first-team squad, starting in the EFL Cup home defeat against Barnsley.

It was only under caretaker boss Leo Percovich though following Chris Wilder’s sacking that Hackney became a regular as he started his first league match of the season in October against Birmingham City and has played in every Championship game since.

His form since his inclusion in the starting 11 led to a call-up to the Scotland under-21’s squad back in November, with his eligibility stemming from his Edinburgh-born mother, and made his debut against Iceland that month.

Once again he has been called up for Scotland’s fixtures later in March, but if he keeps on improving at the rate of knots that he is then there is a chance that his birth nation of England could come calling before he earns a senior cap north of the border.

If that situation arises, then Carrick is prepared to help him out with his decision.

“Of course, I’ll be here to help him and to guide him,” Carrick told TeessideLive.

“It’s a very individual thing when it comes to who you want to play for, who you see yourself playing for, and where you see yourself with the ties with your family.

“That is a very individual thing, but of course I’m here to speak to Hayden, or indeed any of the other boys, when they need it or think it might help them.”

The Verdict

With Hackney playing so well for Boro this season, it wouldn’t be a shock for England to come calling with a call-up to their under-21’s later in the season.

The Three Lions are pretty stacked in the middle of the park currently, but when it comes to next season, Conor Gallagher and Oliver Skipp will be ineligible due to their age, so there are voids to fill.

Hackney has come on leaps and bounds in the space of just a few months and is yet another player who has thrived under Carrick, and you wouldn’t put it out of the question that he would be able to perform at Premier League level next season too if Boro are promoted.

Scotland will perhaps have to move quickly then if they want to keep Hackney as theirs by capping him for their first-team, but he could still turn down that opportunity if he feels as though he has a chance of being an England player one day – that is a big decision that he will have to decide with Carrick on when it arises.