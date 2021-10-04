Middlesbrough’s Marcus Browne sends tweet amid Neil Warnock’s comments on Anfernee Dijksteel’s injury struggles

Just when Middlesbrough thought they had taken a step forward with a midweek victory over Sheffield United, they took two steps back once again.

Boro should have been full of confidence ahead of the away trip to Hull City, but they were downed 2-0 by the Tigers thanks to two second half goals.

Neil Warnock’s switch to a back three paid dividends against the Blades but it didn’t work against Hull, with attacking midfielder Marcus Tavernier having to fill in at wing-back once again.

That position would normally go to Anfernee Dijksteel, however he hobbled off weeks ago against Blackpool with a hamstring injury.

This isn’t the first time that the Dutchman has suffered from a niggling issue having missed many games with muscle strains last season, and it led to Warnock suggesting that the 24-year-old needs to put in more work in the gym and in training to avoid repeat injuries.

And in a timely tweet, another injured Boro man in Marcus Browne has today shared an image of Dijksteel doing some recovery work in the gym and the captain could very well be in response to Warnock’s comments.

The Verdict

Whilst Browne has actually accused fans of reading too much into his caption, it is interesting timing following Warnock’s comments.

They did seem harsh at first and it seemed to suggest that Dijksteel was not working hard enough in training to prevent himself from being injury-stricken but some playerss bodies just aren’t as fit as others.

Only Browne will know if his tweet is a response to the manager’s comments but it looks like Dijksteel is working hard to be back for selection contention after the international break when there’s another set of important fixtures coming up for Boro.