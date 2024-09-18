Middlesbrough's head of football Kieran Scott says he has "no plans on going anywhere", as the Boro chief appears to commit his long-term future to the club.

Scott sat down for an interview with BBC Tees, in which he discussed Middlesbrough's ambitions as a club, his relationship with Boro's staff, and his desire to remain on Teesside for the foreseeable future.

The 42-year-old arrived from Norwich City in September 2021, after spending a number of years working as the head of recruitment at Carrow Road.

Scott is in charge of a multitude of football-related operations at the football club, including recruitment, scouting, transfers, whilst also overseeing the academy side of the club.

Scott makes his future plans clear

Whilst Middlesbrough's star players may have been in-demand in recent times, Scott's largely fantastic performance in his role at the Riverside will surely have caught the attention of top clubs.

No Boro fan would want to see him depart the club any time soon, and by the sound of his recent interview with BBC Tees, Teessiders need not worry themselves about that.

Scott said: "I've got no plans on going anywhere. I really like working with the owner.

"I think there's not many owners like Steve (Gibson) left, that are just mad football people that want the best for their club.

"I enjoy working with him, I enjoy working with Neil (Bausor), I enjoy working with Michael (Carrick), I like the area, I've moved in, I've settled, my kids are happy here.

"My son was born in, I always call it Thomas Cook, the James Cook Hospital. So no, I'm settled here, and I hope I'm staying here for a long time.

"I hope we get the club promoted, and I want to keep us in the Premier League when we get there."

Scott has been integral to Boro's success

If you asked most Middlesbrough fans about the health of their football club, the vast majority would tell you that the club is being run as smartly and as safely as it has been for a long time.

Supporters have the feeling that Boro is in safe hands with people like Scott in charge, and that's largely been down to the huge success they've seen in the transfer market, and the academy in recent years.

Middlesbrough have largely moved away from spending eye-watering transfer fees on players, with Scott at the forefront of a new era on Teesside that promotes shrewd business being done, with the philosophy of buying low and selling high now in place.

Notable Middlesbrough deals Scott has overseen Player Signed/sold for Emmanuel Latte Lath Signed for £4m Morgan Rogers Signed £1m, sold for up to £16m Chuba Akpom Sold for up to £12.2m Matt Clarke Signed for £2.25m Djed Spence Sold for up to £20m Marcus Tavernier Sold for up to £12m

Scott has overseen the club receive some big-money transfer fees for players over recent windows, with Morgan Rogers being the most recent example of the brilliant work from Scott and his staff.

Rogers was signed for £1m in the summer window of 2023, before flogging him to Aston Villa just months later in a deal worth up to £16m with add-ons.

Middlesbrough have also struck gold with Emmanuel Latte Lath and Rav van den Berg, as Boro fended off interest from European heavyweights such as Dortmund, Juventus and AC Milan for the latter.

Whilst in the academy, Hayden Hackney has emerged out of the youth ranks and into a starring role in Carrick's first team squad, whilst there are a number of highly-promising youngsters coming through the club, indicating Boro could be set for a golden era of homegrown talent.

With the first team squad now littered with highly sellable assets, and a batch of highly promising academy players coming through, if Middlesbrough do reach the Premier League in the near future, a lot of that will be down to the work of Scott.