Middlesbrough’s Josh Coburn hit with brilliant Bristol Rovers nickname after Sheffield Wednesday draw

Bristol Rovers produced a decent performance on the road last night, drawing 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Michael Smith had headed Darren Moore’s Owls into a first-half lead but they were met with a strong Gas fightback in the second-half.

Josh Coburn hauled Joey Barton’s side level on the hour, lifting a finish over David Stockdale after some tidy build-up play.

That was the 19-year-old’s third goal in just five League One appearances since joining Bristol Rovers on loan from Middlesbrough in the summer.

In a shot space of time, the teenager has had an impact on Barton’s squad, earning himself a ‘Teesside Haaland’ nickname in reference to Manchester City’s goal machine, Erling.

“Going forwards, we’ve got Teesside Haaland, who can go finish for us as we go through,” James Belshaw enthused live on Sky Sports post-match.

“We’ve got quality at the top end of the pitch and the lads are shutting teams out and playing well at the back as well. We’ve a good blend going at the minute.”

That was then put to Coburn by the reporter.

“I’ll take it,” he said.

“I’ve got to keep scoring, doing what I’m doing and, hopefully, the goals keep coming. That’s all I can do.”

Pressed further on whether the prolific Haaland, who has 22 goals for Man City already this season, would’ve been happy with his finish on the night, Coburn concluded: “I would’ve thought so, it was my right-foot and he’s not right-footed! Hopefully he would’ve been happy with that.”

Coburn has scored in back-to-back fixtures for Bristol Rovers in their draws with Plymouth Argyle and, now, Sheffield Wednesday.

Barton takes his side to Derby County on Saturday sitting 14th in the League One table.

The Verdict

The way 22/23 is going, anyone finding themselves compared to Haaland must be doing something right.

It’s all a bit tongue-in-cheek from the Bristol Rovers players but it’s good to see that sort of humour bubbling out of a dressing room.

That’s particularly the case for Coburn, who is on loan from Middlesbrough and still very much finding his way in the game.

