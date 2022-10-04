Middlesbrough’s January transfer strategy outlined after Chris Wilder exit

Middlesbrough will reportedly look to spend in the January transfer window if the right deals are there.

The Championship club announced yesterday that Chris Wilder had been sacked after 11 months in charge at the Riverside – meaning the Teessiders are now searching for a seventh permanent boss in less than six years.

There remains considerable uncertainty over who will be appointed Boro’s next permanent manager but it appears they may get the chance to make changes to the squad in the winter transfer window.

Gazette Live has reported that the North East club will look to spend in January if the right deals are there.

Wilder’s exit comes after a dismal start to the 2022/23 campaign, which has left Boro in the relegation zone with 10 points from 11 games, and amid suggestions of a breakdown in the relationship between the manager and owner Steve Gibson due to disagreements during the previous transfer window.

The Verdict

This should come as no surprise given Boro’s approach in recent January windows.

They signed four players last term – adding Caolan Boyd-Munce and Riley McGree permanently as well as bringing in Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly on loan – as they looked to give Wilder what he needed to launch a late-season push while in the 2021 January window they brought in four new players as well.

Whoever is named the Teessiders’ new manager will no doubt be keen to make changes to the squad.

It seems as though the club are keen to take a slightly conservative approach though – only pursuing players if the right deals are there – and that is no bad thing.