There is plenty of optimism among Middlesbrough supporters heading into the new season after a strong end to the campaign.

Boro made a slow start to the season as they failed to win any of their first seven league games, and while they improved considerably after that, inconsistency remained a problem throughout the campaign, costing them a place in the play-offs.

However, it was an excellent end to the season for Michael Carrick's side as they lost just one of their final 12 games, and they finished in eighth place, four points from the top six.

Carrick will be desperately hoping that he can keep hold of key players such as Rav van den Berg, Hayden Hackney and Emmanuel Latte Lath this summer, and he will also need to strengthen to add more depth to a squad that was stretched by injury this season, but Boro look well-placed to be among the promotion contenders next term.

Boro completed their first signing of the summer transfer window this week, with defender Luke Ayling making a permanent move from Leeds United after a successful loan spell.

There were question marks over whether Ayling could still perform at Championship level after he fell out of favour at Leeds, but he certainly silenced the doubters with some excellent performances during his temporary spell at the Riverside Stadium, and Carrick should be praised for taking a gamble on the 32-year-old.

Permanent Luke Ayling signing could be crucial for Middlesbrough

Ayling began the season as a regular for Leeds, and he even wore the captain's armband on a number of occasions, but his game-time became limited over the course of the campaign, with Daniel Farke preferring Sam Byram and even midfielder Archie Gray ahead of him.

Right-back had been a problem position for Boro throughout the season with Tommy Smith and Anfernee Dijksteel both sidelined with injury, so it made sense for Carrick to bring Ayling in on loan.

Given his vast Championship experience, Ayling was seen as a solid signing for Boro, but after his struggles at Leeds in the first half of the campaign, there were concerns that his best days were behind him.

However, Ayling proved to be an outstanding addition for Boro, registering an impressive eight assists in 19 appearances, and contributing to five clean sheets.

Ayling's introduction to the team coincided with a significant upturn in form for Carrick's men, and Boro lost just five games with the defender on the pitch, with his experience and leadership qualities proving to be vital, particularly in a squad containing a number of young players.

Related Clear Middlesbrough transfer message issued on Van Den Berg, Hackney and Latte Lath Boro have been able to recruit and develop some highly sellable assets in recent transfer windows, but that doesn't mean selling is the plan.

Boro reportedly faced competition from Birmingham City and Sheffield United for Ayling's signature, but Carrick was delighted to get a permanent deal over the line, praising him for his impact since arriving at the club.

"We’re delighted that Luke is staying with us," Carrick told The Northern Echo.

"After coming in on loan in January, he settled in very quickly and made a big impact, bringing his character and personality to the group. He knows what it takes to be a success in this league.

"The club has got under his skin and the supporters have really taken to him as well, so it’s great to have him on board permanently."

Carrick is right that Ayling has become a firm favourite among Boro supporters, and it seems the affection is mutual, with the defender revealing on Instagram that he "loved his five months" at the club and "wanted more".

It will be difficult for Ayling to sustain the same level of attacking threat as he displayed during his loan spell, but if he can reach a similar number of assists next season, and continue to add solidity to the defence, he will be a huge asset for Boro.

Carrick took a risk by signing Ayling in January, but it has certainly paid off so far, and the defender will be looking to achieve another promotion to the Premier League with Boro next term.