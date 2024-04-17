Middlesbrough are planning contract talks with Isaiah Jones at the end of the current Championship campaign.

According to The Northern Echo, the winger is expected to be the subject of transfer interest this summer if no new deal is agreed.

Jones’ current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, having signed an improved deal in November 2021.

The 24-year-old has been a key figure for Michael Carrick’s side this season, contributing six goals and three assists from 32 appearances in the league.

Jones has been with Boro since 2019, having signed from non-league outfit Tooting & Mitcham, and made his breakthrough into the first-team squad during the 2021-22 campaign.

Isaiah Jones' stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.23 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.30 Shots 1.76 Assists 0.12 Expected assists (xAG) 0.18 npxG + xAG 0.48 Shot-creating actions 3.91 Stats Correct As Of April 17, 2024

Isaiah Jones’ Middlesbrough future and contract situation

Middlesbrough are reportedly planning contract talks with Jones at the end of the Championship season.

It’s understood that the Teesside outfit is keen to keep hold of the versatile wide player, who can operate as a winger, full-back or wing-back.

Carrick is hopeful an agreement can be reached, as the manager sees Jones as a key part of his first team squad going forward.

It’s also believed that Jones is keen to remain with the club, with the Boro boss making clear his desire to see the player remain at the Riverside.

“He’s done well and had a big impact over the course of the season,” said Carrick, via The Northern Echo.

“He had a period where he scored a burst of goals.

“He’s capable of doing that, and probably doing that a little bit more.

“He’s had an impact in a positive way with his performances though.

“Adding more goals and assists is always the perfect world for any player.

“That’s not particularly just Izzy individually, it’s the case for any player in general.

“When we consider Manu and his goals return - front players are all striving for that, they all want to score more goals.

“So that’s something, of course, we’d love to see a lot more of.

“But he’s doing a lot of good things, and we hope that he keeps doing those good things and, hopefully, he’ll get the rewards for it.”

Middlesbrough’s Championship promotion hopes

Middlesbrough are ninth in the Championship table, but sit eight points outside the play-off places with only three games to go.

A top six finish is looking increasingly unlikely, meaning the team will have to settle for another year in the second tier.

Boro will end the campaign with games against Leeds United, Cardiff City and Watford.

The Teesside outfit finished fourth last season, but will be unable to repeat their play-off qualification unless they win all three of those fixtures, and results elsewhere massively go in their favour.

Isaiah Jones can be key to Middlesbrough promotion push next season if he stays

It hasn’t always been plain sailing for Jones during his time at Middlesbrough, but his highs have been quite impressive.

If he can maintain his best level more consistently then he will be a real force for Carrick’s side.

He could even play a key role in the team competing for a top six finish next year, which will surely be the club’s aim.

Signing a new deal makes sense for both parties going forward, so it would be a surprise if an agreement can’t be reached.