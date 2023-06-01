Middlesbrough have "no intention of cashing in" on midfielder Hayden Hackney this summer, according to The Northern Echo.

After an impressive debut season at the Riverside Stadium, a report from 90min earlier this month claimed that Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City were all monitoring Hackney.

The 20-year-old came through Boro's academy and was handed an opportunity by caretaker manager Leo Percovich in October before establishing himself in the first-team under Michael Carrick, scoring four goals and providing six assists in 44 appearances in all competitions, playing a key role as his side reached the play-offs.

Hackney was rewarded for his performances with a call-up to the Scotland under-21 squad in November, but England are thought to be keen to convince him to switch allegiances, while he was also nominated for the Championship Young Player of the Season award.

Despite the growing interest in his services, Boro are said to have "no interest" in selling Hackney this summer and he is a "major part of Carrick's plans" as they look to mount another promotion challenge next season after their play-off semi-final defeat to Coventry City.

When is Hayden Hackney out of contract at Middlesbrough?

Hackney only signed a new contract in December, committing his future to the club until summer 2026.

TEAMtalk report that Boro are planning to sell players in order to provide funds for Carrick to strengthen in the market this summer, but star striker Chuba Akpom is "the most likely departure".

Hackney featured in all but one league game under Carrick and the 41-year-old has praised Hackney on multiple occasions this season.

"I’d say he goes about his business quietly, but obviously everybody is recognising how good he’s been playing," Carrick told The Northern Echo in February.

"He doesn’t say a lot, he goes about his performances without any fuss, he just does what he’s good at and that’s what I love to see. He has huge belief and confidence but no arrogance or that kind of in-your-face attitude. He just does what he does and he’s coming on and adding to his game all of the time. I like to see that."

Should Middlesbrough cash in on Hayden Hackney this summer?

Boro are right not to want to cash in on Hackney this summer.

He was an integral part of the club's promotion push this season, forming an excellent partnership with captain Jonny Howson in the heart of the midfield.

Hackney is clearly a player with a lot of potential who seems destined to play at the highest level, but staying on Teesside for another year will be hugely beneficial for his career as he continues to develop under the expert guidance of Carrick, who was a midfielder at the highest level himself during his playing days.

From a financial point of view, it makes sense for Boro to hold on to Hackney as his value will increase further if he continues to perform next season.