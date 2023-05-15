Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has expressed his excitement on social media ahead of Wednesday's second-leg clash against Coventry City, taking to Twitter.

The 20-year-old started in the first leg yesterday but didn't see his side make a breakthrough in the end despite Chuba Akpom having a golden opportunity to open the scoring, seeing his attempt hit the woodwork.

However, Boro did do well to keep Viktor Gyokeres quiet, with their game plan to nullify his threat working out for the Teesside outfit.

With the Sweden international unable to make an impact and others failing to step up in the final third for the Sky Blues either, the game finished 0-0 at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Considering how advantageous the home crowd have been for Mark Robins' side this term, this result will suit Boro who will go through to the play-off final in midweek if they win at the Riverside, either in normal time or via penalties.

Thankfully for them, the away goals rule doesn't apply to the Championship play-offs and Michael Carrick's side may be grateful for that considering they were unable to get themselves on the scoresheet yesterday afternoon.

Hayden Hackney's message

Hackney doesn't have a reason to celebrate just yet - but he seems to be in a reasonably good mood ahead of the second leg and is seemingly enjoying his football, something that will be music to Carrick's ears.

The midfielder posted: "Onto Wednesday night."

How should Middlesbrough approach this game?

It would be easy for Boro to become restless and try to force attacks, especially if they find themselves 1-0 down.

But they should remain patient and stick with the style that allowed them to transform themselves from relegation candidates to promotion contenders.

Hackney is a key part of their system and it will be interesting to see how he handles the occasion - because Wednesday is arguably more important than the game at the weekend.

Nothing is decided in the first leg - and the result in the second leg really matters - especially in this tie with the teams drawing 0-0 on Saturday.

If Hackney can step up to the plate and perform well, that could help the rest of the team to up their game because the 20-year-old is a key cog in their machine.

And a good performance from him in midweek could see him attract interest from other clubs, with plenty of people likely to be watching the game.