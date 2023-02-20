Middlesbrough’s Dan Barlaser offers prediction about Sheffield United players

Dan Barlaser has predicted that the Sheffield United players will be keeping a close eye on Middlesbrough‘s results as they look to close the gap in the Championship.

Boro have gained six points on the Blades over the past week – beating them at Bramall Lane and then capitalising on their slip-up against Millwall with a win over QPR at the Riverside.

That leaves second-placed United four points clear of the Teessiders – though they do have a game in hand over them.

It looked earlier in the season as though no one would be able to catch Burnley and the Blades in the race for automatic promotion but Boro have emerged as bonafide competition for the Yorkshire club.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, Barlaser has claimed that he was happy to be one of the chasers and predicted that the United squad would likely be looking over their shoulders.

He said: “I was in that situation with Rotherham last year where we had quite a big gap. The last day it came down to one point. Football can be a mysterious game. We just have to focus on one game at a time.

“But I’d rather be the chaser, put it that way. You feel the pressure (when you’re being chased).”

He added: “I genuinely didn’t know (about United’s defeat to Millwall).

“I don’t check results. I knew after the game, obviously. But we just concentrate on our game and the 13 games to come.”

Barlaser continued: “I don’t know, I would like to say they’re not but they probably are, you can’t help but check results after games so they probably are. We just have to concentrate on ourselves.”

Both clubs are back in action next Saturday when Boro head to The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion while Blades host Watford.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Barlaser too much here, you have to think that the United squad will be keeping a close eye on Boro.

The Teessiders have all the momentum and much less of the pressure as they look to reel in the Blades.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side still sit in a strong position, four points ahead with a game in hand, but there are plenty of games still to be played.

It’s unlikely to be the last time we hear Boro players talking about United either.